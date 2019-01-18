Cheney high school removes bathroom doors to combat E-cigarette use

CHENEY, Wash. - KHQ was contacted by someone who was concerned about something she says is happening at Cheney High School. She says administrators took the entrance doors off the Cheney bathrooms, which was a privacy concern for her.

We contacted Cheney High School Principal Troy Heuett who confirmed that they did take the doors off the boys and girls bathroom in one location in the school. He said the school has been having an issue with vandalism and vaping in those particular bathrooms, and they felt this was an appropriate measure to combat the issue.

He says there is no line of sight from outside the bathroom to inside, he says there's a bend around the corner that prevents seeing into the bathroom itself.

Heuett told us that the doors will remain off the bathroom until the problem of vandalism and vaping is resolved.

One in five teens says they've used an electronic cigarette (vaping) in the past 30 days. So this is a problem not just in Cheney, but nationally as well. Washington just introduced a bill that would make it illegal to buy a vaping device if you're under 21-years-old, but not illegal to use.