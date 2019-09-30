CHENEY, Wash. - Cheney High School students are being asked to bundle up for class this coming week, according to an email sent out by the high school's administration.
According to the email, students need to wear warm layers because the school's heating systems is under construction and isn't expected to be back online until Oct. 7.
With unseasonably cold weather impacting the region, the school's administration said they want students to keep warm while maintenance works on restoring the heat.
This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.