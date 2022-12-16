Cheney High School students give back to community with holiday gift drive

CHENEY, Wash. - The roughly 20 Cheney High School (CHS) students involved in the Future Business Leaders of America club set out on a mission to give back to their community this holiday season and Friday night they did just that.
Since Dec. 1, the club has worked to collect toys and gifts at local elementary schools, middle schools and businesses. The goal was to give families in need a boost during the holidays.
"We've seen a lot of people around Spokane and other communities do similar things but we haven't seen it a lot coming to our community," CHS Junior Emme Murray said. "Because I've [been] here since I was five, this was really heartfelt. We knew there was a lot of families that needed help and we really wanted to help this year."
With more than 700 donations, families came to CHS and picked out gifts and wrapped them while enjoying hot chocolate and holiday music along the way.
"It was really nice, especially seeing the little kids so excited to get their gifts and smiling picking everything out," CHS Senior Mika Corneil said. "People were really thankful for all of it, so it just felt good to know that we were making a difference."
The club hopes this event will happen in years to come. Any donations left over will be distributed to families who were unable to attend the event.
"I've always loved how the holidays feel and the feeling that people get," CHS Senior Charlie Rajewski said. "I think this is an experience I will hold with me forever."