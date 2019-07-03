A Cheney man accused of killing his wife by lacing her ice cream with painkillers has pleaded not guilty to a first-degree murder charge.
David Pettis was in court Wednesday being arraigned on charges of first-degree murder, where he gave the plea to a judge.
The charges were dropped back in the winter due to lack of evidence, but were refiled in June.
Pettis was arrested back in October for allegedly grounding up hydrocodone pills and putting them in a mixture of ice cream for his wife, Peggy Pettis.
Records show Peggy's death initially appeared to be natural, but a family member reached out to detectives suspecting it was a murder. An autopsy revealed the lethal level of medication in her system.
“Not guilty.” - Pettis to the Judge when asked for his plea on the 1st degree murder charge in the death of his wife. @KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/pMui2JWmPM— Patrick Erickson KHQ (@patrickerickson) July 3, 2019
MORE: Pettis was arrested for the murder of his wife late last year but charges were dropped by the prosecutor who re-filed charges last month. @KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/J5jrKnX3JS— Patrick Erickson KHQ (@patrickerickson) July 3, 2019