SPOKANE, Wash - The West Hallett Fire burning just southwest of Spokane was first reported at 1:37 on July 31, according to fire officials. It was around that same time when local resident, Caleb Prophet, was driving in the area of the fire grabbing some tools from his mom’s house for work.
“A lot of smoke. Big plume,” Prophet said.
The location the fire started is an area he knows well.
“That was my bus loop growing up. There’s about 40 people in the area I’d know,” he said.
He rushed to the house of one of his high school friends: Spencer.
“I booked it there, and there was a fire about 500 yards from it,” he said
After getting there and making some calls, he decided to jump into action. He started digging a hand line around the fire.
“I’ve got experience doing first responding before. Not much, but you get a shovel, get that garden ho, start digging. It helps.”
He was joined by other neighbors and friends from his childhood. They spent around three hours building the line between the fire and the property. They also checked in on other neighbors. Prophet turned on a sprinkler with the permission of someone who had a house near the fire.
“It was all go mode. There’s no real plan of action,” he said.
Their efforts proved successful. The fire did not head in the direction of the house.
“I’m just glad everyone was safe, and we’re really blessed with this one.” As fire ground crews and an aerial attack of the flames took over, Prophet attended a barbecue with friends he reconnected with as a result of this fire.
“Stuff like this brings us closer, unfortunately, but hey, it brings us closer.”
Now that the fire is controlled by fire crews, Prophet is taking away positives and is thankful the fire was not worse.
“This is Spokane. This is our home. Let’s protect it however we can. Watch out for your neighbors.”