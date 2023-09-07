CHENEY, Wash. - Cheney police are asking the public to help locate a missing man last seen on Sunday, Sept. 3.
According to CPD, 41-year-old William Wagnon was reported missing by his family on Sept. 6, three days after he was last seen leaving a family member's residence on the 300 block of Erie St. He has not been seen nor heard from by family or friends since then.
His family is extremely worried about Wagnon's safety and mental health.
Wagnon is approximately 5-feet, 10-inches and around 203 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
If you have any information about Wagnon or his potential whereabouts, you're encouraged to contact CPD at 509-535-9233 and reference report #1-23-000727.