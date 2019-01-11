CHENEY, Wash. -- The charges have been dropped, but the investigation is far from over. David Pettis was arrested back in October for allegedly murdering his wife of 30 plus years, Peggy Pettis. For the first time, he's giving his side of the story.

"We built this," David said from his 10 acre property in West Spokane County. "We did it all from the ground up. We built this, for us."

They say your home is a direct reflection of you. It shows where you've been, what you love and who you love.

"Everything you see out here, my wife has touched," he said.

Peggy Pettis' presence can be seen, and heard, all over their land.

"She collected wind chimes," he said. "She loved her wind chimes. That's why I left one hanging."

The rural paradise might as well be a world away from the jail cell David called home for more than two months. Peggy died in June. By October, David was in custody for allegedly causing her death.

"If I could take her place, I would," he said. "If I could go with her, I would."

Court records show detectives aren't buying that. The records paint a picture of a calculated killer, far from a doting husband. They say David was aggressive about collecting Peggy's life insurance, shortly after she died. He said, he was just trying to pay for a funeral.

"I did not murder my wife," he said. "My wife was my family, my whole life."

Records indicate detectives suspect David laced Peggy's ice cream with a fatal dose of pain medication.

The homicide charge against David has been dropped, for now. The prosecutor's office says it could very well be re-filed as the investigation into Peggy's death is ongoing. Because a potential murder trial hangs in the balance, neither side can elaborate on specifics.

What David could tell KHQ is that Peggy was in pain and had been for years, especially after a horrific injury to her leg. David said she did what she could to take care of it.

"She just struggled with it, there are people that said she had only a little bit of pain, she had a lot more than a little bit of pain," he said.

David says those who knew them, really knew them, would say their marriage was just fine.

But what about the part in court records detailing an infatuation he had with someone else? David admits he reconnected with a childhood friend. He said they got quite close, but says Peggy was okay with it, adding she was friends with this woman too.

"That woman that I was supposedly in love with told detectives nothing was going on," he said. "There was nothing sexual going on with us."

It's been about two weeks since David was released from jail. But in a way, he's still in a prison.

"I've left this house three times since I've been out," he said.

Everywhere he goes, a cloud of suspicion follows.

"There are too many people who don't believe in innocent until proven guilty," he said. "To them, it's guilty until proven innocent. That's heartbreaking."

But is it heartbreaking for him? Or for the woman detectives believe he killed? Only two people know the truth. And one, is dead.

Prosecutors say because this is an open investigation, they couldn't comment further on this case.