Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Moderate risk for those who are sensitive to heat, especially those without effective cooling and/or adequate hydration. * WHERE...Portions of North and North Central Idaho. Portions of North Central, Northeast, and Southeast Washington. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures will significantly increase the potential or heat related illnesses, particularly for those sensitive to heat. Residents without air conditioners will experience a build up of heat within their homes during the afternoon and evening hours. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. &&