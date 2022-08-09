CHENEY, Idaho - The aftermath of the Williams Lake Fire is starting to appear. Longtime Cheney resident, Kenneth Brown, thankfully did not lose his house in the fire, although his cows have gone missing.
“He said you’ve got to leave now, he said that fire is on top of you,” Brown said.
Brown left his residence he’s lived at since 1978 and with it, his cows.
“When we left, we saw it glowing red, orange, flashing, and stuff,” Brown said.
When Brown returned home, he found his structures, but no cows.
He’s been looking for them for several days, but has had no luck. Although according to Brown, they have been spotted a couple of times.
“One of the insurance people that work with my company were here and actually have pictures of them,” Brown said.
The 1,800 acre wildfire continues to burn. As of Tuesday afternoon, the fire was 80% contained.
With that, Brown says he’s still hopeful that the cows will be found.
“They’ve gotten out before when trees have fallen and knocked the fence down, but I’ve got them before,” Brown said.
Brown says his cows too spoiled not to return.
“Yeah, they’re kind of hand-reared, and real spoiled. They’re jet black, and almost identical. One has a purple tag and one has a white tag,” Brown said.
And if you spot Brown’s cows in the area, call him at (509) 253-2511.