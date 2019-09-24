CHENEY, Wash. - Cheney Middle School Administrators have identified the student who made a shooting threat against the school that was found scribbled on a stall in one of the girls' bathrooms.
According to an email sent out by Cheney Middle School Principal Mike Stark, after an extensive investigation by school and district administrators and police officers with the Cheney Police Department, no credibility behind the threat was found.
Stark's email to parents went on to thank parents who showed up for the "Turning Fear into Love" event that was held outside the school this morning. Parents served returning student donuts and drinks before starting their day.
"This event, created and led by the community, is yet another confirmation that CMS is a great place to be and a great place to learn," Stark said.
Read the email Principal Stark sent out to parents on Tuesday below:
Good afternoon Hawk families,
This is Principal Mike Stark at Cheney Middle School emailing you with an update on the reported threat that was discovered yesterday afternoon.
After an extensive investigation by the CMS admin team, district administrators and members of the Cheney Police Department, the source of the threat has been determined. We are pleased to share that the threat was not credible and all students continue to be in a safe place.
A special thanks to the parents and community members who showed their support through the “Turning Fear into Love” event this morning. Over 50 dozen doughnuts and many other food items were donated to provide our students a warm welcome as they arrived to school. We are always in awe by the outpouring of love and support within our community and today is no exception. This event, created and led by the community, is yet another confirmation that CMS is a great place to be and a great place to learn.
We are proud to be a part of the CMS Hawk family. Thank you for trusting us with your precious children on a daily basis.