From Cheney Police:
The Cheney Police Department seeks assistance in locating an endangered and vulnerable adult:
CPD is looking for 25-year-old Loghan Starbuck who was last heard from on December 17th, 2021.
Loghan is Caucasian, approximately 5’3, 160 pounds with blue eyes and brown short hair. Loghan has “snake bite” lip piercings, gauged ears and a nose ring. In addition, has an arm sleeve of tattoos. At this time no clothing description can be given.
Loghan is on the Autism spectrum and described as reserved.
The family is worried about Loghan’s safety and well being. At this time there are no leads to a possible location of Loghan’s whereabouts. This is an active and ongoing investigation at this time.
If you have any information regarding Loghan’s whereabouts immediately call 911 or the Cheney Police Department at 509-535-9233 and reference case number 1-21-001097.