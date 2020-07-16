Update: Cheney Police says 15-year-old Kendra Gannaway has been located safely and is back with her family.
"Thank you for your help with these matters," CPD Captain Rick Beghtol said.
Previous coverage:
CHENEY, Wash. - The Cheney Police Department is looking for the public's help in locating a missing teen.
CPD says 15-year-old Kendra Gannaway hasn't been seen or heard from since Monday, July 13.
"While she has runaway several times in the past, this is the first time she has not communicated with someone from her family or with her friends," CPD said.
Police say Gannaway has been known to frequent the Airway Heights and may have been seen in the vicinity of Mission Park in Spokane.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is encouraged to call CPD Captain Rick Beghtol at (509) 498-9282.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.