CHENEY, Wash. - The Cheney Police Department is searching for a 17-year-old girl reported missing.
CPD says 17-year-old Kasandra Kuuipo Cabarloc is 4-9" with dark hair and brown eyes. She was reported missing in Jan. 2020 and police say she had been in contact with family via social media up until March 2020.
If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts please contact Detective Hanni or Captain Beghtol at the Cheney Police Department (509) 535-9233.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.