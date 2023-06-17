Cheney police searching for missing man

CHENEY, Wash. - The Cheney Police Department is asking for the publics help in finding a missing man.
Jatinder Pal Singh Lidhar also known as "JT" was last seen on June 15 at 6 p.m. walking away from his home near the 200 block of Simpson Parkway. He was wearing a baby blue long sleeve shirt, grey sweatpants and had grey framed glasses on.
He is a 33-year-old Indian Male, approximately 6'1" , 160 pounds with black hair, and brown eyes.
Since the last time he was seen, Lidhar has not been heard from by any of his friends and family. This behavior is unlike Jatinder and his family is extremely worried about his safety and well being.
If you know anything about Jatinder's whereabouts you are asked to call the Cheney Police Department and reference CPD Case Number 1-23-000512.