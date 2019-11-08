Cheney Police searching for suspect in armed convenience store robbery

CHENEY, Wash. - Police in Cheney are searching for a suspect who robbed a convenience store at gunpoint.
According to the Cheney Police Department, the robbery occurred on Wednesday, November 6 at about 7:30 pm. The suspect confronted the employee of the Super Gas Convenience store on the 600 block of West First, demanding money.
The suspect displayed a handgun and once he was given the money, he fled on foot heading East on West First.
Anyone with information concerning the identity of possible suspects is asked to call the Cheney Police Department at (509)535-9233 and leave a message for either Detective Hanni or Captain Beghtol.
