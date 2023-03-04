Cheney Police seeking information on shooting in Starbucks parking lot

CHENEY, Wash. - The Cheney Police Department (CPD) is asking for assistance in regards to a shooting incident earlier today.
On March. 4 around 9 a.m., CPD responded to a shooting near Starbucks on 1st Street. According to the victim, their vehicle was shot while waiting in the drive through.
CPD and Eastern Washington University Officers arrived on scene and confirmed there were no injuries from the shooting.
Right now, there is no suspect information. CPD is requesting any witnesses in the area at the time of the incident who saw or heard anything to contact our non emergency line at 509-535-9233 and reference CPD Case Number 1-23-000167.
This is an active and ongoing investigation.