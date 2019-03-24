Cheney rallies around high school teacher in running to win International competition

SPOKANE, Wash. -- A local teacher is in the running to win an international competition for a cruise and $15,000 for their school. The contest is sponsored by the Norwegian Cruise Line.
Monte Syrie is a sophomore English teacher at Cheney High School. He made headlines back in June when we told you about his effort, "Project Feed Forward." He says he started it because he wants to do everything in his power to make sure no child goes hungry.
He first started bringing in utensils for students who needed them, and then brought in food too.
"I noticed wow the food disappears really quickly when I have food. So I decided you know what? I'm going to have food for them on a regular basis," he said back in June.
KHQ also covered a viral tweet made by Syrie regarding a sleeping student:
Many of our KHQ viewers reached out to our Hayley Guenthner asking for her help to get Mr. Syrie to number one in the competition. Right now, he's in 28th place with just over 900 votes.
Voting closes April 12th when the top 30 finalists advance to the next round. From there, it will be narrowed down to the 15 who have made the biggest impact in their communities. Those 15 will receive the free cruise. Whoever gets first place wins $15,000.
Mr. Syrie said while he's not sure how much control he would have on where the money would go specifically, he would love to put it into "Project Feed Forward," should he win.
"The idea of winning this money for my school is what really matters to me," he said. "I'm kind of the local guy and I'd love to represent. It would really be an honor to represent Cheney High School."
Syrie said it's a huge honor to even be considered, but the real honor is going to work every single day to the job he adores.
"I love being a teacher," he said. "I get to give back what was given to me. That's a happy, safe place where I could learn."
If you want to vote for Mr. Syrie, click HERE.
The website for the contest states:
"To celebrate Norwegian Joy's upcoming debut in North America, we're giving a seven-day cruise for two to 15 amazing teachers in the U.S. and Canada.* Nominate an educator who demonstrates a passion for spreading the joy of learning (or, if you are one, nominate yourself!). Tell us how your candidate is bringing joy to the classroom, then cast your vote. The top 15 nominees will receive a free cruise for two, an exclusive invitation to an award ceremony on May 3 in Seattle (including airfare and accommodations) and the chance to win the grand prize of $15,000 for their school. Share your submission on social media to encourage more votes and support Giving Joy!"