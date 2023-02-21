CHENEY, Wash. - Some residents of the North Mobile Home Park in Cheney are scared they might lose their homes after of a proposed zoning change that would allow apartments to be built on the property.
According to Mark Schuller, Cheney’s city administrator, property owner Todd Tarbert set up a pre-development meeting with the city in October to talk about some ideas he has for the property. He quickly followed the meeting with an application to change the property’s zoning, changing it from commercial to mixed-use and high-density residential.
On Feb. 13, the city hosted a planning commission meeting about the proposal, with space for open comment. But some residents say, it was difficult to find out that information.
“That was the first time I found out about it,” 17-year resident Douglas Brunell said. “I didn’t receive a phone call, I didn’t receive a letter.”
Brunell, age 73, fears that getting kicked out of the park would leave him homeless.
“To me,” he said, “being homeless is the same thing as a death sentence.”
The proposed change is still very early in the process. Next week, the Cheney City Council will hear the proposal in full for the first reading of the bill.
In a brief comment, Tarbert stressed that there is no timetable to close the park, and Brunell says Tarbert told him nothing would happen for at least two years. Schuller echoed that sentiment, telling NonStop Local that this is a very slow process and can take multiple years.