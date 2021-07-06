CHENEY, Wash. - The Andrus fire continues to burn Tuesday morning as fire crews work to gain a foothold on its spread.
Low humidity paired with unseasonably dry conditions allowed the fire to spread quickly and are raising questions on how it could affect Cheney's upcoming annual rodeo, with its kickoff events on Friday.
KHQ spoke with one of the rodeo's spokespeople, who said the show will go on. They expect the fire to be under control by in time for gates open at 5:00 p.m. Friday.
The 2020 rodeo was one of the many summer events falling victim to pandemic closures. Now, easing restrictions have set the stage for it to make a return, if conditions allow.
Here's a list of the events happening this weekend:
Friday, July 9
Bi-Mart Arena gates open at 5:10pm
PRCA Rodeo at 7:10pm - "Tough Enough To Wear Pink"
Dance after rodeo to the 3D band
Saturday, July 10
- Downtown Cheney events - 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Bi-Mart Arena gates open - 5:10 p.m.
- PRCA Rodeo - 7:10 p.m.
- Dance after rodeo with the 3D band
Sunday, July 11
- Cowboy church - 9:00 a.m.
- Rascal rodeo - 10:00 a.m.
- Bi-Mart Arena gates open - 2:00 p.m.
- PRCA rodeo - 4:00 p.m.