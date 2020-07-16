CHENEY, Wash. - A 15-year-old Cheney girl who was believed to have run away from home more than a month ago has been found safe.
The Spokane County Sheriff's Office announced on Twitter that Lexus Bolieu had been found safe on Thursday, July 16.
Deputies had reached out to the public for help finding Bolieu earlier this month.
The Sheriff's Office didn't give any additional details about where Bolieu was found but extended thanks to those who helped with the investigation by providing tips.
