CHENEY, Wash. - Pride Month has begun, signifying a time for members of the LGBTQ+ community to let their colors fly. For one woman in Cheney, her colors were ripped from her home.
Rebecca Long woke up Memorial Day morning to a shocking realization.
“It was unsettling, it was startling, to see someone on my porch,” Long said.
Three people had come onto her porch around midnight on Memorial Day, tearing down and stealing her Black Lives Matter flag, prayer flags and pride flag from their flag poles.
“They’ve been up for months without any issues, and right before pride and on the start of pride, this happens,” Long said. “The timing of it feels suspect.”
Long’s Ring camera on her front door recorded footage of two men ripping flags from her home, while another man waited in the yard for them to run away.
“They literally ripped it off of my house, breaking my flag pole mount in half, and they took all of it with them,” Long said. “And they had a third guy in the yard, who was cheering them on.”
Lance Kissler is the chair of the Human Rights Commission in Spokane. He is also a friend of Long’s and reached out to her immediately after hearing the news of her home’s vandalism.
“It’s hurtful, it’s disrespectful, and I hope people would take another look before doing that,” Kissler said.
In Spokane, just 20 minutes away from Cheney, Kissler knows how important it is for pride flags to fly high this month.
“For a community that doesn’t always know if they’re going to be accepted or welcomed, or sometimes overtly discriminated against, that sends a really strong message when they see that symbol being shown,” Kissler said.
And back in Cheney, Long will continue to let her identity shine bright, by hanging her flags.
“I have the privilege to be able to repurchase these flags and the flag poles, I’m in a position to do that, so, I'm going to,” Long said. “I’m not going to be harassed out of doing that. That's not fair to me or the people I love in my community.”
Between the two cities, and everywhere else, Kissler and Lance both know that pride will be shown today, and every day.
“Being a member of the LGBTQ community isn’t for one month out of the year, it’s 365 days a year,” Lance said.
Long filed a police report for the theft of her flags, and damage to her property. Almost one week later, she has yet to hear any updates from the Cheney Police Department (CPD).
If you can help identify the thieves in this Ring camera footage, please call CPD as soon as you can.