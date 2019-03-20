CHENEY - After an AMBER alert went out Wednesday afternoon, coworkers of a Cheney fast food restaurant notified police that a car matching the description was in their parking lot.
"The lady seemed normal but, you know, with how crazy everything is, you can't always tell if someone's telling you the truth or not," Alex Newlun, one of the workers said.
Police said 41-year-old Brooke Hellmandollar and her 10-year-old daughter Alissa, were last seen at a hotel in Nampa, Idaho and were either headed to Portland or north Idaho.
Because Hellmandollar recently showed threatening behavior towards her daughter, police were concerned about the safety of Alissa and sent out an AMBER alert.
"The best thing we could do was just call the cops and have them situate it," said Newlun.
Newlun told KHQ that the Hellmandollars were at Zips where the mother had been acting nervous and telling workers that, "they were running away from a bad situation at home."
Once they received the alert on their phones, one of Newlun's coworkers, Ashley Shaner, realized the car in the parking lot was a match and quickly called police.
"It's proof that it works," Newlun said. "Within 15 seconds of her leaving the parking lot the cops were flying by."
Officers from the Cheney Police Department quickly were able to locate the car and pulled it over.
Police say Brooke Hellmandollar was given the assistance she needed and Alissa was taken into protective custody pending her return to her home in Nampa.