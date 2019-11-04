Update: Cher is officially coming to Spokane in 2020.
After teasing a "huge freaking concert announcement," on Friday, the Spokane Arena made said announcement Monday morning, saying Cher will perform at the arena on Saturday, May 2, 2020 as part of her "Here We Go Again" Tour.
The concert will feature special guests Nile Rodgers & Chic.
Tickets will go on sale Friday, Nov. 8 at 12 p.m. via Tickets West.
Cher joins a big lineup at Spokane Arena in 2020 that includes Blake Shelton, Miranda Lambert, Korn & Breaking Benjamin.
Previous coverage: SPOKANE, Wash. - You had our curiosity, but now you have our attention.
The Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena is teasing what they're describing as a "huge freaking concert announcement" coming Monday, Nov. 4 at 7 a.m.
"So far this year, 2019 has been a phenomenal year for a world-class variety of touring productions at the Spokane Arena," a release read. "But if you think 2019 has been good, just wait for 2020."
Spokane Arena says they will announce a "legendary entertainer" coming to Spokane and that it will be a "true highlight of 2020" during the Arena's 25th-anniversary season.
Tickets for the mystery concert will subsequently go on sale Friday, Nov. 8 at 10 a.m. The announcement will be posted on social media Monday morning.
Other concerts coming to the arena in 2020 include Blake Shelton, Korn & Breaking Benjamin, and Miranda Lambert.
So for now, we wait through the weekend, and speculate: WHO COULD IT BE?
