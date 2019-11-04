Weather Alert

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...HIGH PRESSURE OVER THE AREA WILL RESULT IN POOR MIXING OF THE ATMOSPHERE ALLOWING POLLUTANTS TO ACCUMULATE IN THE AIR. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, EAST CENTRAL, NORTH CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST WASHINGTON AS WELL AS NORTH AND NORTH CENTRAL IDAHO. * WHEN...UNTIL AT LEAST 9 AM PST TUESDAY AND LIKELY THROUGH LATE WEEK. * IMPACTS...POOR AIR QUALITY MAY CAUSE ISSUES FOR PEOPLE WITH RESPIRATORY PROBLEMS. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...AN AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY INDICATES THAT DUE TO LIMITED MOVEMENT OF AN AIR MASS IN THE ADVISORY AREA... POLLUTION HAS THE POTENTIAL TO INCREASE TO DANGEROUS LEVELS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PEOPLE WITH RESPIRATORY ILLNESS SHOULD FOLLOW THEIR PHYSICIAN'S ADVICE FOR DEALING WITH HIGH LEVELS OF AIR POLLUTION DURING PERIODS OF STAGNANT AIR. &&