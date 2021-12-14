NESPELEM, WASH- Over the Thanksgiving holiday Kathy Moses of the Colville Nation returned to her home to find it ransacked.
Moses says her home was broken into, vandalized, and many items were taken. The pain of that robbery sits like a knot in her stomach to this day.
"This theft has left me, my mom, and our whole family devastated,” Moses said via email.
Some items can be replaced, but it’s her family heirlooms that were taken that have her most upset.
Her grandmother's handcrafted regalia was stolen.
“[It was] tanned buckskin and designed with intricate beadwork,” Moses said, “[it] exemplified a legacy of tradition, culture, strength, and pride that my Grandma Mary Pierre felt when she wore this traditional dress.”
Regalia is used for traditional native dance and ceremonies, it's most commonly worn to pow wow.
“My Grandma handed this Regalia down to her daughter, Ellen Moses, who is now 93-years-old,” Moses said. “When my mother, Ellen, could no longer bring it out, she handed it down to me,” Moses said.
Dancers use their regalia to amplify the story that they’re trying to tell with their dance and are judged on performance and appearance.
“I wore the Regalia at pow wows, and during traditional parades on the Colville Reservation,” Moses said.
Regalia can take hundreds of hours to make and can be unique to a tribe or a family, for Moses it’s not replaceable.
“The Regalia is a priceless family heirloom and now it is gone.,” Moses said, “This theft has left me, my mom, and our whole family devastated. I am pleading for help to bring the Regalia home.”
Moses has worked with tribal police and is now asking you for your help. If you have any information, please contact Colville Tribal Police at 509-634-2472 or 800-551-5800.
The robbery took place between the dates of November 21 – 28, 2021.