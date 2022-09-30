SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Chester Elementary is kicking off "Socktober" with a month-long sock drive, doing their part to give back to the community and help those most in need.
While the weather has been unusually warm so far, winter is on the way, and that means colder temperatures are coming too. Socktober was created in 2011 by Brad Montague when realized socks were among the least donated items to homeless shelters. He took to the streets and began handing out pairs of socks, wishing people a "Happy Socktober!" The event spread through social media and has inspired Chester Elementary to join in.
To that end, they've partnered up with Blessings Under the Bridge, a local nonprofit dedicated serving the homeless, with a goal of collecting at least 500 pairs of new socks for adults and children in need.
“I hear this often, 'Socks are like gold,'” says Jessica Kovac, Executive Director at Blessings Under the Bridge. “To many, socks are protection from freezing. Folks tell me, 'If my head and feet are covered, we won’t freeze as much,' This is a reality many take for granted.”
Parents or guardians and students are encouraged to bring new pairs of socks to school and depositing them in their classroom Sock Box, or at the drop-off receptacle outside the main office. As the socks come in, large Halloween pumpkin bags will be filled with them and stacked on the stage in the cafeteria.
“We think the kids will get excited about seeing each additional pumpkin sack added knowing the sock donations inside are growing toward our goal,” said Brad Benton, PTO executive board member.
The goal is to only help those in need, but to show students of Chester Elementary even the smallest acts of love can make a huge difference.
“Our little Coyotes learn about lending a hand to help others in a meaningful way that even the littlest hands understand—the importance of something as simple as socks,” added Chester Elementary principal, Christy Swan.
If the community or local businesses would like to help out, donations of new socks can be dropped off at the main office during normal school hours until October 31!