2022 NBA Draft

NBA commissioner Adam Silver (L) and Chet Holmgren pose for photos after Holmgren was drafted with the 2nd overall pick by the Oklahoma City Thunder during the 2022 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 23, 2022 in New York City.

 Getty Images

Gonzaga's highest drafted player of all time, Chet Holmgren, made his NBA Summer League debut on Tuesday.

Holmgren scored a team high 23 points, helping propel the Oklahoma City Thunder to a win over the Utah Jazz. 

Holmgren also had six blocks, making him the first player in NBA history with at least five blocks and four three-pointers in a summer league game.

His first two points came on a slam dunk, then his next three points came on a three-pointer, showing his versatility can carry over from his time at Gonzaga to the NBA.

After the game, Holmgren simply tweeted a laughing emoji.

Tags

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!