Gonzaga's highest drafted player of all time, Chet Holmgren, made his NBA Summer League debut on Tuesday.
Holmgren scored a team high 23 points, helping propel the Oklahoma City Thunder to a win over the Utah Jazz.
Holmgren also had six blocks, making him the first player in NBA history with at least five blocks and four three-pointers in a summer league game.
His first two points came on a slam dunk, then his next three points came on a three-pointer, showing his versatility can carry over from his time at Gonzaga to the NBA.
After the game, Holmgren simply tweeted a laughing emoji.
