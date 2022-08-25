Gonzaga alum Chet Holmgren will miss his rookie season with the Oklahoma City Thunder due to a foot injury he suffered in a Pro-Am game, according to ESPN.
Holmgren ruptured a tendon in his right foot while defending LeBron James on a fast break. He will have to have surgery and the recovery is expected to be lengthy.
"Certainly, we are disappointed for Chet, especially given the excitement he had about getting on the floor with his teammates this season," Presti wrote in part. "One of the things that most impressed us during the process of selecting Chet was his determination and focus. We expect that same tenacity will carry him through this period of time as we work together and support him during his rehabilitation," Oklahoma City Thunder General Manager Sam Presti said in a statement.