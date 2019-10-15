Watch again

SPOKANE, Wash. - Care to join Chevy Chase in Spokane? Watch Christmas Vacation with him? Let him refill you eggnog for you? Get you something to eat? Drive Eddie out to the middle of nowhere and leave him for dead?

The actor/comedian will be coming to the Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox on Black Friday, Nov. 29 to host a screening of the iconic holiday movie "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation."

But nobody's leaving, nobody's walking out on this fun, old-fashioned family Christmas event after that. Following the screening, Chase AKA Clark Griswold plans to host a Q&A, sharing stories and answering questions from the audience.

If we woke up with our heads sewn to the carpet, we wouldn't be more surprised than we are now.

Pre-sale tickets will be available on Thursday, Oct. 17 at 10 a.m. for Spokane Symphony and Fox Theater subscribers. General public ticket sales begin Friday, Oct. 18 at 10 a.m. at foxtheaterspokane.org or through 509-624-1200. An official time for the event has not yet been scheduled.