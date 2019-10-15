SPOKANE, Wash. - Care to join Chevy Chase in Spokane? Watch Christmas Vacation with him? Let him refill you eggnog for you? Get you something to eat? Drive Eddie out to the middle of nowhere and leave him for dead?
The actor/comedian will be coming to the Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox on Black Friday, Nov. 29 to host a screening of the iconic holiday movie "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation."
But nobody's leaving, nobody's walking out on this fun, old-fashioned family Christmas event after that. Following the screening, Chase AKA Clark Griswold plans to host a Q&A, sharing stories and answering questions from the audience.
If we woke up with our heads sewn to the carpet, we wouldn't be more surprised than we are now.
Pre-sale tickets will be available on Thursday, Oct. 17 at 10 a.m. for Spokane Symphony and Fox Theater subscribers. General public ticket sales begin Friday, Oct. 18 at 10 a.m. at foxtheaterspokane.org or through 509-624-1200. An official time for the event has not yet been scheduled.
“We think this will be great fun for families and friends over Thanksgiving weekend in Spokane, something memorable to do together and an early holiday gift for the whole family,” Kathy Gustafson, marketing director for the Spokane Symphony and Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox, said in a news release.
Tickets start at $63, and if it isn't too much you can get somethin'…real nice, like a VIP meet-and-greet photo opportunity for $178, according to our partners at The Spokesman-Review.
What better event could there be to take in while we're all in misery?
“For many families, it’s not Christmas without watching ‘Christmas Vacation.’ This year they can do it with the star of the movie," Gustafson said. "What could be better than that?”
