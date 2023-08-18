Chewelah Hardware Store Destroyed in Overnight Fire, Roads Remain Closed

CHEWELAH, Wash. — Setys Ace Hardware in Chewelah burned overnight, causing shelter in place. Firefighters are still on scene this morning cleaning up as roads remain closed off of Main Street.
Firefighters believe the fire sparked sometime around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday night and Stevens County Sheriff's Office posted on their Facebook saying it was contained nearly three hours later at 2:21 a.m.
Approximately 25 to 30 firefighters from Stevens County and Spokane County worked to put out the fire with help of volunteer firefighters. One of the volunteer firefighters says he owned the store and did not realize it was his until he arrived on scene. At least two other firefighters got overheated and received treatment by medics. No word yet on their current condition.
Fire crews don't plan to go inside until they can get more robust equipment to help safely go in, they are worried the building's walls could collapse. Smoke is a major concern, which led to a shelter in place for the Chewelah community; firefighters believe that should be lifted but the sheriff's office has not gotten back to NonStop Local yet. Neighbors in nearby apartments say smoke is preventing them from getting back into their homes.
When NonStop Local arrived on scene, reporters saw the fire from miles away. The fire is still burning, mainly in the storage room according to authorities. The store owner confirms to us the store held ammunition and aerosol cans; it is unclear if the fire reached the explosives.
Officials ask the public avoids East Main Street to 4th Street on the east side. They say these streets surrounding may be shut down for days because of the danger of the building's walls falling. Clay Avenue is open at this hour but the block near 3rd Street and 4th will remain closed as firefighters continue to mop up the blaze.
Firefighters said the neighboring coffee shop, The Yale Press, also suffered smoke damage but didn't catch fire due to the solid brick wall between it and Setys Ace Hardware.