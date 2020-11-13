Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES BUT LOCALLY UP TO 4 INCHES OVER THE HIGHER TERRAIN. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 35 MPH BY AFTERNOON AND INTO THE OVERNIGHT HOURS. * WHERE...PULLMAN, COLFAX, ROSALIA, OAKESDALE, TEKOA, UNIONTOWN, GRAND COULEE, WILBUR, DOWNTOWN SPOKANE, SPOKANE VALLEY, AIRWAY HEIGHTS, CHENEY, DAVENPORT, ROCKFORD, AND FAIRFIELD. * WHEN...UNTIL NOON PST TODAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE DIFFICULT. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS WILL IMPACT THE MORNING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&