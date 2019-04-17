Chewy Chips Ahoy cookies recalled due to 'unexpected solidified ingredient'

Check your pantry, there's a new recall you need to be aware of.
Mondelez Global is voluntarily recalling certain Chewy Chips Ahoy 13 oz. cookies.
In a statement the company says the cookies could potentially contain an "unexpected solidified ingredient." It's unclear exactly what the unknown ingredient is, but the company says it has received some reports of the potential adverse health impacts.
The recall involves 13 oz. Chips Ahoy Chew Cookies, sold nationwide with "best when used by dates" of September 7, 8, 14, and 15 of 2019.
Consumers who have the product are urged to discard the cookies and return them to the store for a full refund.