A quadruple amputee dog who was saved from a South Korea meat plant and became an inspiring therapy dog has passed away.
"Chi Chi" passed away Monday according to her family in a Facebook post.
"Today is the day we’ve been dreading," the family said in the post. "Chi Chi passed away peacefully and surrounded by love. She was not in pain and did not suffer. Today she is complete in Heaven and we will miss her forever. We love her more than words can express. She changed our lives and positively impacted many people all over the world. We believe she will continue to inspire people for a long time to come. We are grateful for every day we had with her and know that 100 years with her wouldn’t have been enough. One day we will be reunited with her in Heaven. Our family is heartbroken."
Chi Chi was adopted by a family in Phoenix after being found left to die in a trash bin with her legs bound and tied with wire after a butcher had deemed her unacceptable for meat in South Korea. Upon rescuing her, doctors had to amputate all four of her legs in order to save her life.
Chi Chi received prosthetic limbs through funding and went on to spend years as a therapy dog, working with human amputees, visiting hospitals and becoming a social media icon. Chi Chi was awarded the 2018 American Humane Her Dog award for her incredible story of resilience and forgiveness.