The latest in a chain of industry-wide shortages, Chick-Fil-A is limiting the number of sauces customers can get with their meals.
First reported by USA Today, Chick-Fil-A said they are experiencing supply chain disruptions causing a shortage of certain items, like sauces.
According to WTRF, Chick-Fil-A said they will have to limit the number of sauces given out to one sauce per entrée, two sauces per meal and three sauces with 30-count chickens nuggets.
Chick-Fil-A currently has a banner up on their website addressing the shortage.
Due to industrywide supply chain shortages, some items, like sauces, may be unavailable. We apologize in advance for any inconvenience," the banner says.
If you're not sure how you'll get through lunch with the new sauce limits, fear not. You can still but 8 oz. bottles of various Chick-Fil-A sauces at retail stores like Walmart, Target and Kroger.