SPOKANE, Wash. - There's new information in the ongoing saga of whether a Chick-fil-A will be opening in Spokane.
Earlier this summer, a sign went up in north Spokane showing the restaurant chain had applied for a building permit. But in August, the company tweeted that they had no immediate plans to come to the Lilac City.
But now, it's kind of hard to believe that.
Someone has filed for a construction permit to build a Chick-fil-A restaurant on Newport Highway. The permit says the building will be on an-almost- 5,000 square foot lot, which will have a parking lot with 80 stalls and a drive-thru.
At this point, the application is still listed as "pending."
KHQ has reached out to Chick-fil-A once again, but we have yet to hear back.