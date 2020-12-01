Chick-fil-A opening
We knew it was coming, but no one expected this. From sunrise to sunset on Tuesday traffic was backed up on Division for hours as hundreds, if not thousands of people waited in the drive-thru line to get a meal from Chick-Fil-A on the opening day. 
 
The grand opening could be felt across the city, and especially on Division with some chicken lovers waiting in line for 5 hours. 
 
"I wasn't planning on being here till dinner time," Dave Ainley said. 
 
Loyal fans like Dave say they just can't get enough, or apparently wait enough. 
 
"Chick-Fil-A is magic. And I'm a small business owner in Spokane and I am all about supporting small businesses and I think that's the most important thing ever- there are a thousand places in Spokane that have amazing chicken sandwiches but there's something about that Chick Fil-A sauce and Polynesian sauce I can't get enough of- it's just magic," added Ainley. 
 
Magic to some, but a major inconvenience to others. Chick-Fil-A's parking lot was at capacity for most of the day- meaning the line spilled onto the main road. 
 
While most fans were content to sit in line for their favorite restaurant, the stop and go traffic on Division piled up for miles, meaning even if you weren't waiting for Chick-Fil-A, you were still stuck in line. 
 
Chick-Fil-A hired SPD officers to help keep things running smoothly as best they could.  
 
"These officers are all paid for by the business- they are all brought in on their day off so it's not affecting our staffing either. I think there is some anticipation that there is going to be this continued frenzy at least for a little while so they've made arrangements with us to have officers helping traffic flow as best we can," said PIO, Corporal Nick Briggs. 
 
You can now swing through Chick-Fil-A Monday - Saturday, 6:00 am to 10:00 pm.

