SPOKANE, Wash. - Chick-fil-A posted on Instagram that they will be announcing the grand opening date for their Spokane location on Friday.
Local residents have expressed their excitement of the new fast food chain making its way to Spokane. Although building has been underway for awhile now, the account 'cfaspokane' posted the news of the upcoming announcement on their Instagram story.
The new restaurant will be located at 9304 N Newport HWY and has previously advertised a grand opening of "late fall 2020."
