The "will they or won't they?" saga regarding a Chick-Fil-A coming to our area continues.
Despite a picture posted to social media that shows a Chick-Fil-A "coming soon" sign in Hayden, an official tells KHQ it's not happening.
We talked with a Hayden Community Development official Wednesday morning and they tell us they haven't heard of anything.
We also went through Hayden's building permits on their website and nothing was listed at that location (Government Way, near the Zip's).
At this time, the only Chick-Fil-A in the Inland Northwest remains the licensed restaurant on the University of Idaho's campus.
While it seems Hayden isn't in the running for a Chick-Fil-A any time soon, some new information presented this week shows that a North Spokane location continues to be a possibility.
According to project plans on the City of Spokane's website, the city gave administrative approval to the project at 9304 N. Newport Highway on Monday, but has not issued a construction permit.
They say the Preliminary Binding Site Plan Permit becomes effective on Jan. 2, 2020, and expires on Dec. 16, 2024.
A construction permit was filed back in September for a nearly-5,000 square foot lot, with a parking lot with 80 stalls and a drive-thru.
We have put a call in to Chick-Fil-A to determine the status of that project. However, despite all the recent proposals and signs pointing to a possible location, they have persistently told KHQ they have no immediate plans to come to Spokane in our past exchanges.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.