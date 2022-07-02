Chicken N Mo celebrates 30 years, with hopes to celebrate many mo’ in downtown Spokane

SPOKANE, WASH- Owning a small business is incredibly hard, the owners of Chicken N Mo in Spokane are celebrating a major mile stone that many business owners dream of, 30 years of success.
Any small business owner will tell you what they do is not easy. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics says the first 2 years can be most critical.
Per the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics:
-20% of new businesses fail during the first two years,
-45% during the first five years,
-65% during the first 10 years.
-Only 25% make it to 15 years or more
For black owned businesses that number gets significantly more tricky, CNBC reports 8 out of 10 black-owned businesses fail within the first 18 months.
So for Bob Hemphill the owner of Chicken N Mo who has brought the taste of Texas to Spokane, this is a victory and accomplishment he’s so proud of.
He says he’d be nowhere without the support of the community and deeply wants to thank Spokane for everything they have done for him.
Hemphill's website advertises that the restaurant is known for its quality food, southern hospitality, and its welcoming atmosphere.
Something Hemphill amplifies as you walk into his restaurant, his entire family is involved, his wife and children can be found behind the counter, he's often on the phone taking mobile orders, and everyone is always conversing with one another.
The downtown Spokane establishment is truly a labor of love.
The Black Chamber of Commerce has resources available for black owned businesses across the country to reach full potential, stay successful, and keep doors open.
You can follow this link for more information.