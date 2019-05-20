Chicken Nuggets (and other ultraprocessed foods) could shorten your life span

It's not a secret that processed foods are bad for us, but a new study shows they could be taking years off our lives.
The study out of France, looked at nearly 45,000 adults over a period of eight years and found eating ultra-processed foods on a regular basis, significantly increased the chances of death overall.
In fact, researchers found -- people who ate 10-percent more ultra-processed foods, that's foods that contain additives and have a long shelf-life,
had a 14-percent increased risk of death.
The study was published in JAMA Internal Medicine.