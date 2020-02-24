WEIPPE, Idaho - KHQ received a tip saying that a nearby fire hydrant wasn't working at the time of a house fire that killed two 3-year-old twin boys early Friday morning in Weippe.
The Weippe Fire Chief, James Cahala, told KHQ there was a problem with a hydrant, but it wouldn't have affected the outcome of the fire.
Fire crews were able to deploy water on the fire immediately due to portable water tanks. The house had been fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.
The chief did not specify what the problem was with the fire hydrant, and added that it started working shortly after.
The cause of the fire is expected to be released on Monday.
The fire claimed the lives of John and Shawn Carr, both 3 years old. A GoFundMe set up to assist the family with funeral costs and emergency funds has raised over $20,000 as of Monday morning.
Authorities said the intensity of the fire had prevented them from rescuing the boys from inside the home.
