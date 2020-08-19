COLTON, Washington. - The Chief Timothy Fire, located about five miles west of Clarkston in the Snake River Canyon, had burned approximately 1,400 acres. Fire officials say the fire started on Sunday, Aug. 16 and no homes are threatened.
Crews spend Tuesday reinforcing control lines. Where conditions allowed, crews extinguished any remaining hot spots within 50 feet of the fire control line.
No evacuation orders are in place at this time as the fire is 95% contained.
Wednesday crews will continue to extinguish hot spots to expand the fire line to 100 feet.
