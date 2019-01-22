Update: The Spokane Chiefs say rookie forward Cordel Larson has rejoined the team after being hit and later stretchered off the ice during a game on Saturday night.

Larson was listed on the WHL weekly report as week-to-week with an upper body injury and rejoined the team for their trip to play the Seattle Thunderbirds on Tuesday night.

Larson is tentatively expected to return to the lineup towards the end of the month, pending further evaluation.

Larson was hit during the second period of a game Saturday night against the Tri-City Americans and was stretchered off the ice. Team officials later announced Saturday that Larson was in stable condition and had full use of all extremities.

