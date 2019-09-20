A Washington fifth grader called 911 to report his bus driver was drunk, later resulting in her arrest.
According to KGW, the 10-year-old boy had gotten off the Longview Public Schools bus on Sept. 12 and told his mother the driver was drunk. His mother doesn't speak English, so he was asked to call 911.
"Umm yes hello my mom isn't talking because she doesn't speak English but we just got off the bus me and my friend," the boy said during the call. "And on bus 8 there's a bus driver, Catherine, she was drunk."
He further explained to the operator the driver had been acting strangely, running three red lights, cursing and blowing kisses at kids and her breath smelled of alcohol.
Police pulled over the bus and gave the driver a breathalyzer test. They arrested 48-year-old Catherine Maccarone for driving under the influence. She was also charged with two counts of reckless endangerment.
Maccarone had drove two bus loads of kids that afternoon including at least 90 students, one from a high school and the other from an elementary school. There were no children on the bus when police stopped her.
"First of all I wanna tell our parents I'm sorry and as a system this should not have happened," Longview Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Dan Zorn said. "And unfortunately we had individual make incredibly irresponsible choice who is responsible for our kids."
The school district put Maccarone on administrative leave.