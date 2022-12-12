SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - One southbound lane of Sprague and Pines is closed after a child fell out of a vehicle and was struck by another.
Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) states the child appeared to be unrestrained in the vehicle before he fell out into traffic. A deputy happened to be two cars behind when the incident occurred. The deputy scooped the child up and transported him to a nearby hospital in the backseat of his vehicle.
At this time, SCSO is unable to confirm further details in the case, including the current status of the child.
Washington State Patrol (WSP) is at the scene investigating the situation, and the roadway will likely be closed for at least a couple of hours.