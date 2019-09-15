Child found safe in Moscow after not returning to family at fairgrounds on Saturday

A child in Moscow has been found after going missing on Saturday.
According to the City of Moscow, 9-year-old Malachi DeCann was at the Latah County Fair with his family when he left to look for his mother in the Hawthorne Village Apartments.
Around 9 p.m., DeCann made it to their residences, talked to a sibling, and proceeded back to the fairgrounds.
The family searched the fairgrounds and the route home for several hours before alerting the police.
According to the City of Moscow, Malachi Decann was found safe Sunday morning.