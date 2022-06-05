breaking now

UPDATE:

Deputies say the missing boy was found in good health.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

TROY, Mont. - Lincoln County Sheriff's deputies in Montana are searching for a missing 4-year-old boy from the Troy area.

The child has red hair and blue eyes. He was last seen Friday afternoon playing with the family dog in the yard outside his home.

 It is not known what clothing or footwear the child is wearing.

According to the sheriff's office, two Montana Air National Guard helicopters and several drones from Flathead and Spokane are assisting in the search, as well as dog teams and teams on the ground.

A Code Red Alert was sent out yesterday to all neighbors where the child was last seen, asking that they search their own properties and structures.

Any person with information regarding this case should contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 406-293-4112, ext. 0 

Tags

Current Contests

Spring Home Design Guide

Spring Home Design Guide

    Looking to update your home? Watch the ‘KHQ Spring Home Design Guide’ featuring the area’s top home improvement businesses on Sat, May 7 at 4:30pm on KHQ. And click here to win a $500 VISA gift card, courtesy of our presenting partner - VPC Electric!

    Coffee's On Us

    Coffee's On Us

      Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!