UPDATE:
Deputies say the missing boy was found in good health.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
TROY, Mont. - Lincoln County Sheriff's deputies in Montana are searching for a missing 4-year-old boy from the Troy area.
The child has red hair and blue eyes. He was last seen Friday afternoon playing with the family dog in the yard outside his home.
It is not known what clothing or footwear the child is wearing.
According to the sheriff's office, two Montana Air National Guard helicopters and several drones from Flathead and Spokane are assisting in the search, as well as dog teams and teams on the ground.
A Code Red Alert was sent out yesterday to all neighbors where the child was last seen, asking that they search their own properties and structures.
Any person with information regarding this case should contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 406-293-4112, ext. 0