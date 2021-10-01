MOSES LAKE, Wash. - A child narrowly escaped being shot Thursday when an unknown party opened fire on two homes and a car in the Larson community.
Deputies said it is possible that the target of the shooting was a man standing next to the car outside of the residences.
In one of the homes, a child was sitting in the living room where at least four bullets entered. The child was unharmed.
The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of Vandenberg Loop.
Deputies ask anyone with information to call MACC Dispatch at 509-762-1160, or email crimetips@grantcountywa.gov.