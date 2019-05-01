A 38-year-old man who was wanted out of Stevens County for child rape and molestation was booked into the Spokane County Jail Tuesday night and is expected to make his first court appearance in a Spokane courtroom Wednesday afternoon.
Donald Hegel is not charged in Spokane County with any of the sex crimes. In Spokane, he is facing Harassment, Resisting Arrest, and DUI. His bond has been set at $100,000.
Hegel has been in a Spokane area hospital since being taken into custody on April 24, after barricading himself in a house in Spokane Valley. The Spokane County Sheriff's Office found Hegel near Leta Road and 4th Avenue after receiving a tip. When officer arrived, Hegel threatened to open fire if authorities came any closer. The Spokane County Sheriff's Office used a K9 to help get Hegel to surrender.
