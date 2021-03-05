GRANT COUNTY, Wash. -- The Washington Department of Health (DOH) and the Grant Country Health District are reporting the first case of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) connected with COVID-19 in Grant County.
The child spent several days in the Intensive Care Unit before returning home in stable condition. The child is 10 years old.
The DOH says that there have only been 42 known cases of MIS-C in Washington State.
MIS-C is a condition that causes inflammation in different body parts, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs. Children with MIS-C may have a fever and symptoms such as abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, rash, bloodshot eyes, or feeling extra tired. Symptoms can range from mild to severe with many patients requiring hospitalization. While the causes for MIS-C continue to be investigated, many children with MIS-C were infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 at the time of their illness.
The current definition includes the following:
- Under the age of 21, with a fever, laboratory evidence of inflammation, and severe illness involving more than two organs that requires hospitalization; AND
- No other plausible diagnoses; AND
- Positive COVID-19 test, or exposure to a confirmed case, within the four weeks prior to the onset of symptoms.
“Although rare, MIS-C is a dangerous complication that is associated with COVID-19. Most children suffering from MIS-C recover with treatment but may also become seriously ill and rarely even die.” said Dr. Brzezny, Grant County Health Officer. “It continues to be important that children and their families take measures to decrease their risk of COVID-19. Continue proper masking, hand washing, and physical distancing of 6 feet outside of your house and staying away from those who could be ill. These are the best ways to limit the spread of COVID-19.”
