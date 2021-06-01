SPOKANE, Wash. - A child under 10 years old died from COVID-19 last week, according to the Spokane Regional Health District's weekly COVID-19 meeting. 

According to Spokane County COVID-19 data, 0-9 year olds make up 5.2% of cases.

During the meeting, it was said that there were 10 new deaths last week.

As of May 28, there are 45,541 total cases in Spokane County. There have been 639 deaths and 2,365 total hospitalizations.

