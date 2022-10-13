SPOKANE, Wash. - One Spokane runner found inspiration to run marathons nearly 2,000 miles away from her home.
Her inspiration? An eight-year-old girl named Grace Byrd, of Rockwall, Texas.
Grace was diagnosed with cancer at just 15 months old.
"Cancer is terrible to start with, but no kid should ever have to go through that, and especially a one-year-old," said Jill Rupert.
Rupert runs with a team that raises money for cancer research, and she's always looking for a purpose or a person to run for.
She got in touch with Grace's family and began running in honor of her during her treatment in 2011. She has raised more than $15,000 since then for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society in Grace's name.
"Literally, she was a stranger and now she's like family, running and raising so much money for childhood cancer," said Carrie Byrd, Grace's mom. "It means a lot, not just to our family, but every family that's fighting cancer."
Grace and her mother now proudly wear the 'Race for Grace' shirts sent to them by Rupert.
In 2017, Rubert was able to meet Grace for her final treatment. It's a special bond between a Washington woman and a Texas child, one that Rubert carries with her over the courses she runs.
"Who knew that I could finish marathons," said Rupert.
"Yeah, if I [finished marathons], I would be very tired," said Grace.
Grace was declared a cancer survivor last month.